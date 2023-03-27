Packers General Manager Gives New Update on Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed a handful of media at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix Monday. The topic on everyone’s mind? The status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of course.

12 days after Rodgers announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” his intentions to play for the New York Jets in 2023, Gutekunst said there remains no timeline on a potential Rodgers trade, as the two sides remain in disagreement on compensation terms. Gutekunst added that Green Bay doesn’t necessarily need a first-round pick in order to make a deal with New York, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Gutekunst was later asked if there’s a chance Rodgers returns to the Packers in 2023:

“All options are on the table,” said Gutekunst, before admitting it’s not trending in the way of Rodgers coming back to Green Bay next season.

Gutekunst revealed he’s attempted to reach out to Rodgers “many times” this offseason, though to no avail. Gutekunst said he would have preferred Rodgers discuss his issues with the organization directly with management, rather than in the media.

“Our inability to reach [Rodgers] or for him to respond in any way, I think at that point… I had to do my job,” Gutekunst said, via Heavy.com. “I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into [future plans]. Those never transpired… So we went through his representatives to try and talk to him about where we were going with our team. At that point, they informed us that they would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Jets Preparing for Aaron Rodgers’ Arrival

The Jets are certainly doing everything they can to prepare for the arrival of the 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP. Former Packers receiver Allen Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets in free agency. In addition, the Jets signed speedy wideout Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million this past Wednesday. New York remains in discussions with Odell Beckham Jr., whom Rodgers has expressed a desire to play with.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he remains confident a deal will get done in the distant future.

“I’m not hitting the panic button,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “I’m confident that things are going to work out. You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic, so I’m confident that things will go the way we’re hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me.”