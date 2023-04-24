Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Addresses Aaron Rodgers Trade, Why it Was Right Move for the Franchise’s Future

After months of anticipation, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst finally worked out a trade to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday. The deal resulted in quite the haul for the Packers, who received three draft picks — including the No. 13 overall selection — in 2023 as well as a conditional second rounder in 2024.

Gutekiunst addressed the media shortly following the news. The Packers GM told reporters he has not spoken with Aaron Rodgers about the move, though he “wanted to get his input.” Still, he wished the quarterback the best while adding that the trade helps Green Bay build toward the future.

“Obviously, Aaron is up there in age and has however many years (left) he has,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. But I think for us, as we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us. We wanted to get his input like I told you guys. Would have loved to have that and kind of see where he sat with that. That didn’t happen. That was a little bit unfortunate and disappointing for me.”

With Rodgers now gone, the Packers will move on to fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay selected Love 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft as a potential successor to Rodgers. Now that the time has come, Gutekunst is excited to begin a new era with the Utah State product.

“I just think as we move forward, we’re really excited about where Jordan can go,” the GM said. “He needs to play. Having him sit another year would have really delayed where we’re going and what we’re trying to build.”

Love appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons, recording 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He started one game in that span, going 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a Nov. 7, 2021 matchup against Kansas City.

Rodgers to Jets Marks End of an Era in Green Bay

The 2023 season will mark the first time in 15 years that Green Bay rolls out a new starting quarterback. The last time occurred when Rodgers took over for Brett Favre, who coincidentally was also traded to the Jets.

That worked out well, as Rodgers led the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN.

The Packers will hope the transition from Rodgers to Love can be just as smooth as the last time. Green Bay finished 8-9 this past season to narrowly miss the playoffs, but Love and other young pieces should give the franchise plenty of optimism heading into next season.