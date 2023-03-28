Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Reveals Aaron Rodgers Was MIA All Offseason

Earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show he wished the Green Bay Packers had better communication with him. Apparently, the team actually tried to reach out to him — to no avail.

It’s just the latest twist in the saga.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media during the league meetings and addressed the situation further. He confirmed the team reached out to Rodgers to talk, and the quarterback was MIA. That goes against what he said on McAfee’s show.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him [about] where were we going with our team. At that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Gutekunst went on to say Rodgers’ radio silence led him to do his due diligence and gauge interest from other teams about a potential trade.

“Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way,” Gutekunst said. “I think at that point, I had to do my job and kind of reach out [to other teams] and understand that a trade could be possible and see who was interested.”

Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show: ‘I love direct communication’

During the March 15 interview, Rodgers said he was leaning heavily toward retirement before he headed into his infamous darkness retreat. But when he came out, he said it became clear the Packers wanted to move on — much to his surprise. Now, he said he intends to play for the New York Jets.

“I wish that in the beginning of the offseason that had been the conversation, because I love direct communication,” Rodgers said March 15. “If they had just said, ‘Listen, we think it’s time to move in a different direction. We love you. You’re going to be a Packer Hall of Famer. You’re going to go into the Hall as a Packer. We’re going to retire your number; whatever it might be, but it’s time to move on.’

“I would’ve said, ‘Thank you so much. Just for telling me that. I really, really appreciate that. That means the world to me that you would tell me that.’ Because I really believe that’s the sentiment, and that’s fine. It really is. It’s totally fine. This is an incredible profession, but it’s a tough business, for sure.”

Gutekunst’s perspective was different, saying the two sides were “unable” to talk about the situation.

“You’d love to have those conversations about where our team’s going and how he might fit into that,” Gutekunst said. “We were unable to have those, so it is what it is. At the same time, Aaron’s been a great player for us. He means a lot to the organization. There’s a lot of gratitude there, but those conversations would’ve been nice.”