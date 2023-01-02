Packers’ Jaire Alexander Calls Out Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe After Beatdown of Vikings

The NFL loves a chatty cornerback, especially a DB like Jaire Alexander, who can pull off trash-talking while wearing an oversized Green Bay Packers hat.

Alexander turned in a spectacular performance Sunday, as he helped lead the Packers to a 41-17 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander’s assignment was to shadow Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who’d torched him earlier in the fall. And Alexander shut him down.

But the Packers cornerback wasn’t talking trash in post game in regards to Jefferson. Rather, he turned his wrath on Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless who are hosts of Undisputed.

At issue? The definition of fluke and the difference between good and great. Let’s go to Jaire Alexander for his comments.

“Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me?” Alexander told reporters after the Packers-Vikings game.

“They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner.” And he said all this while wearing a cartoonish Packers hat.

Jaire Alexander: “Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner.” pic.twitter.com/a5gamcyH4U — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 2, 2023

This feud, or call it a slight, was born when Alexander told reporters that Jefferson’s outing against him in week one was a “fluke.” The cornerback said that Jefferson was only human and not someone who jumps in a “super suit” and runs outside.

“He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner. We’ve got really good corners, we’ve got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because it’s like, the first game, that was a fluke.”

It actually turned out to be pretty normal for Jefferson. The Vikings receiver caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander had primary coverage of the wideout.

Sharpe and Bayless took exception to Alexander calling Jefferson’s first game a fluke,

For the season, Jefferson has 123 receptions for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns. However, on Sunday, Jefferson caught only one pass for 15 yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins looked for him four other times. And because Jefferson barely showed up on the stat sheet, Alexander didn’t get much of a mention, either. He had one pass defended. But that’s a good stat for a cornerback. In fact, you can credit the entire Green Bay secondary for shutting down Minnesota.

Alexander even did the Griddy — Jefferson’s signature celebration move — after one of the incompletions. It was that kind of day in Green Bay as the Packers won their fourth straight game. If Green Bay wins next Sunday, the Packers earn a playoff spot. That seemed impossible a month ago when Green Bay was 4-8.

So with any Packers luck, Alexander can continue his cornerback chattiness into the post season.