Packers Legend AJ Hawk Gives Raiders Realistic Chance to Land Aaron Rodgers

Ssssshhh. Can you hear the drum beat for Aaron Rodgers heading to the Las Vegas Raiders? It’s getting louder. Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk is only adding to the noise.

Hawk appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, Monday. The panel chatted about Rodgers winning the Pebble Beach Pro Am, Sunday. And McAfee also brought up the tantalizing topic of whether Aaron Rodgers would ditch Green Bay and head to Sin City. The Raiders do need a quarterback unless Coach Josh McDaniels decides to stick with Jarrett Stidham, who spent much of this past season backing up Derek Carr.

“Raiders feel like a real possibility,” Hawk said, who was Green Bay teammates with Rodgers from 2006-14.

“Even more now than before, I guess, because of him and all the fans who love him. And the Raiders need a quarterback, right. So why wouldn’t they make a play for Aaron Rodgers, I know I would.”

If Not Aaron Rodgers, Who Might Raiders Sign to Replace Derek Carr?

Aaron Rodgers said this weekend that Raiders fans were coming up to him all the time, telling him to come play for their team. Pebble Beach is about a two-hour drive from Oakland, the long-time home of the Raiders. So geography played a part.

Aaron Rodgers told a CBS reporter that “a lot of people (were) yelling different teams they want me to come to next year.” He added that it’s “been fun because we have a little inside bet going about which team is going to have the most fans. It’s been fun.

“Just going to say that the predominant team that we hear as we’re walking is Raiders,” he said. “A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante (Adams) is missing you’ comments. So we’re having some fun with it. Great event for the fans to come out here and get back out on the course.”

Davante Adams was one of Rodgers’ top targets with the Packers. But Adams left Green Bay for Las Vegas a season ago to play with Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State. Adams would love Aaron Rodgers in black and silver since the Raiders are trading Carr. We should know more about Carr’s new destination next week. Otherwise, the team owes Carr $40 million.

The Raiders also could be looking at Jimmy Garopollo, the former 49ers starter. Garopollo is a free agent. And San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that the 49ers don’t plan on bringing him back.

Keep listening to the Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders chatter. It’s one of the biggest NFL storylines this side of the Super Bowl.