Packers’ Quay Walker Issues Apology for Pushing Lions Trainer

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker issued an apology Monday after he shoved a Detroit Lions trainer on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker tweeted. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

Quay Walker is a clown for this man …out of all the weeks …respect the medical staff man 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW4zvMpaQV — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 9, 2023

Officials ejected Walker, 22, for pushing a trainer tending to an injured Lions player on the field. Officials previously ejected him earlier this season for shoving a member of the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Speaking with reporters after the 20-16 defeat, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called Walker’s actions “unacceptable.”

“That is unacceptable,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough.

“Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

Walker, Green Bay’s 2022 first-round selection out of Georgia, ends his rookie campaign with 121 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.