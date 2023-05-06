Packers RB AJ Dillon has perfect response to fan’s social media criticism

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon had the perfect response Thursday to a fan criticizing his play on social media.

The exchange began when the fan questioned how the 6-foot-0, 247-pound tailback got brought down by “so many ankle tackles” in 2022. Rather than engage in a heated back-and-forth with the fan, the 25-year-old acknowledged he needed to improve on his game.

You grow from year to year and learn how better yourself & your team. I’ve always set off-season goals and points of emphasis of things to focus on (along with my coaches). Looking back at last year, your point rings true. If people are going to tackle me low most of the time,… https://t.co/KthHvnfamA — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) May 5, 2023

AJ Dillon responds gracefully to fan’s criticism

“You grow from year to year and learn how better yourself & your team,” Dillon wrote on Twitter. “I’ve always set off-season goals and points of emphasis of things to focus on (along with my coaches). Looking back at last year, your point rings true. If people are going to tackle me low most of the time, I’ve got to work on coming out of those. Knee drive and other techniques have been a huge focus for me this off-season and something I’m hoping on translating into this year on the field.

“I’m constantly growing and evolving as a player, one thing I can guarantee is as long as I play I won’t ever get complacent or satisfied with good enough. There is always room for improvement and things to work on. With that being said, understand me just like everyone else in the NFL are working to enhance our skill set. As a fan of football myself, I’d take each season with a grain of salt and understand that the players you’re talking about watch the same film and tape x1000 more and are more than focused on taking their game to the next level.

“Nothing but love for all of Packers faithful. Just a reminder that everyone’s working to get better! #GoPackGo .(Also it’s hard to tell tone through text- this is by no means a defensive or attacking message towards anyone. Just my two cents. Take it or leave it- it’s all love).”

AJ Dillon entering 4th season with Packers

Dillon is entering his fourth season with the Packers — drafted in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He has served as the backup to Aaron Jones, though he has received more opportunities over the last two seasons. In 2022, Dillon rushed for 770 yards and seven scores on 4.1 yards per carry. He added 28 receptions for 206 yards.

Dillon will have someone new handing him the ball in 2023 after the Packers traded star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. Jordan Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round selection out of Utah State, will be QB1.

The Packers officially signed Love to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Per PackersNews.com, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $22.5 million in 2024. The deal includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money and replaces Love’s existing rookie contract. The fifth-year option would have paid Love a $20 million salary in 2024.