The Green Bay Packers signed a safety on Friday that is a much lesser-known celebrity on the global stage than his wife. Green Bay signed former Texans safety Jonathan Owens and the news was initially reported by his wife, Simone Biles. She’s won seven Olympic medals in gymnastics, including four gold medals. Her husband has managed to stay in the NFL for a few years, too.

Biles shared the news with pictures of her and Owens in Packers’ gear in Lambeau Field and in the room where he signed his official contract.

GO PACK GO 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

In 2022, Owens racked up 125 tackles with the Houston Texans, finishing second on the team. He started 17 games with the Texans last year. The signing was announced on Friday afternoon. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport also shared the news on Friday afternoon, shortly after Biles made the big announcement.

Owens spent three years with the Texans from 2019-2022. He was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered an injury during the last week before the 2018 season. Owens was eventually waived by the Cardinals on August 31, 2019.

Owens and Biles tied the knot twice in the past few months

Biles and Owens got married twice this year. They had an official ceremony on April 22 in Houston, Texas. Then they had a destination wedding on May 6, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Biles reported the couple had to get legally married in the USA since their other wedding was a destination wedding. The couple first met in 2020 on the dating app Raya.

Owens entered the National Football League as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State. According to PFF, Owens received a poor grade against the run and in coverage last season. His missed tackle percentage was under 9 percent, and he didn’t commit a single penalty. PFF noted that he allowed three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 124.8 in coverage.

In Green Bay, Owens will get an opportunity to compete for the starting job at safety entering the 2023 campaign. He’ll have a number of players to compete against. His competition currently includes Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Tarvarius Moore, Dalin Leavitt, and James Wiggins. The Packers also recently signed rookies Anthony Johnson, Jr. and Benny Sapp III.

Johnson earned second team All-Big 12 honors this season with Iowa State. His senior year with the Cyclones, he racked up a career-high in tackles (60) and snatched two interceptions.