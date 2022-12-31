Packers WR Allen Lazard Dumbfounded After Getting Fined for Taunting

Green Bay Packers (7-8) receiver Allen Lazard is short $10,609 after the NFL fined him for taunting during the 26-20 Week 16 victory over the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on Christmas Eve.

Lazard pancaked not one, not two, but three Dolphins defenders on a block that sprung Aaron Jones for an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter. While Jones continued to make his way down the sideline, Lazard stayed back and celebrated by counting one, two, three.

The greatest celebration of the season was Allen Lazard counting the number of guys he pancaked on this run play:pic.twitter.com/tQ2V18f4b7 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 26, 2022

That crossed a line for the league, which fined him Friday, though Lazard will reportedly appeal. Speaking with reporters about the fine, Lazard initially was reluctant to go into details.

“I’ll let you tell it,” Lazard said, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

When Huber followed up by saying the fine seemed stupid, Lazard opened up a bit more.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation,” Lazard said. “It’s very contradictory.”

Allen Lazard Receives Praise for Blocking Ability

The block itself received praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who lauded Lazard for doing the dirty work.

“He’s been doing this for a long time, so this is nothing new,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “With all due respect to Allen, we’re not surprised by that. We’re not. We’re excited about it, but we’re not surprised. He’s been doing that for a long time; I think just about all the time he’s been here.

“That’s an important part of his game. That’s what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much, because he gives up his body like that, consistently. You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people.”

In addition to his blocking, Lazard has continued to be a reliable target for Rodgers this season. The fifth-year wideout has hauled in 51 receptions for a career-high 688 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.