Pair of NFL Legends named Honorary Captains for NFC Championship Game

NFL fans would love to see these two guys suiting up for today’s NFC championship. Instead, the legends will settle for a celebratory role. Jerry Rice and Brian Dawkins will be today’s honorary captains.

The 49ers invited Rice, who probably was the best ever receiver in the game and certainly from the time when he helped San Francisco win three Super Bowl titles.

Dawkins, a tenacious safety and nine-time NFL Pro Bowl selectee, also is one of the greatest Eagles ever. Plus, he worked in the front office after he retired and helped contribute to the Eagles team that won the 2017 Super Bowl.

Honorary captains for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game: Jerry Rice for the 49ers, Brian Dawkins for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/LIQODl0PDG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

The NFC championship kicks off today at 3 p.m. Eastern at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The city police, anticipating a rowdy party if the Eagles win, already started greasing light poles around downtown.

The game will come down to the play of the team’s two young quarterbacks. And coincidentally, the two last faced off against each other in 2019, when their teams were vying for a Big 12 Conference title. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led Oklahoma, while Brock Purdy quarterbacked Iowa State.

The Sooners were the favorite and built a 21-point lead by halftime. But the Cyclones stormed back through the second half. In the end, OU won, 42-41. The dynamic Hurts was part of five touchdowns. He threw four and rushed for another. And Purdy topped those totals with six touchdowns. He threw five TD passes and ran for one.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Hurts told reporters this week of Purdy as the teams prepped for the NFC championship.

“He’s always been a really good player, has a lot of moxie, he makes plays. He’s been doing that since college, so it’s no surprise, when he was given this opportunity, to see the success he’s having now.”

Neither quarterback has played in this type of game until this season. Hurts had a dash of playoff seasoning last year when the Eagles lost in the wild card round. Purdy, the rookie, has only started since early December.

Brian Dawkins, wearing a hold jacket, is an honorary captain for the NFC championship. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Coincidentally, Dawkins talked about how young players can have a real, unexpected impact in championships.

“Usually the X factor are those individuals that you don’t necessarily pay attention to,” Dawkins said. “Usually there’s a young guy or some guy that you don’t expect is going to be “the guy” that all of a sudden steps up and has a tremendous game.

“So that means that individual throughout the year has been learning, and they have been doing a good job of pouring into this person … Then all of a sudden they get to that game. And they become one of the X factors that you’re not counting on seeing. Obviously you expect your stars to be stars. But it’s usually someone that you don’t pay attention to that has perhaps their best career game, in the big game.”