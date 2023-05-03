Panthers GM reveals pre-Pro Day dinner moment when he knew Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick

Did you ever wonder how a team knows for sure it’s going with the right player in the first round? Well, the Carolina GM says he knew exactly when Bryce Young was the perfect choice for No. 1. And the moment had nothing to do with a football field.

Scott Fitterer, the Panthers general manager, talked all things Bryce Young earlier this week when he appeared on the ProFootballTalk PM podcast. He said he knew in his heart and brain that picking Young was the right decision based on a two-hour dinner. The dinner happened in March the night before Alabama’s Pro Day. And the Carolina contingent invited Young to dinner.

“We’re sitting in a restaurant, and we’re talking to him,” Fitterer said of Bryce Young. “And this is the first time, you know, you’ve interviewed him at the Combine in an 18-minute interview. We’ve talked to him at other places, but this is the time you see him in a social setting, where we’re sitting around a table. And we’re really just getting to know the guy, and he’s holding court.

“We had a couple-hour dinner with him,” Fetterer said. “And as you’re sitting there at dinner, you’re just looking at this guy, and I’m thinking in my head the whole time, ‘OK, is this the right guy for us? Is this the guy we want kind of being our face? (And) is he the one we want leading our team in the huddle when it’s the fourth quarter?’

“And you have all these questions in your head as you’re sitting at dinner just watching him talk to other people. That’s the kind of the moment that I had personally where I thought, ‘OK, this is the guy. This is the guy that we want leading the team.’”

Bryce Young, seen here with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, was the top pick of the draft. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Panthers needed a quarterback. It’s why they traded up with the Bears, who owned the top pick of the NFL Draft. But they had to choose between Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Anthony Richardson, the raw, but athletic QB from Florida, also could’ve been an option. Basically, Carolina decided Young’s lack of size wasn’t an issue, then they coalesced around him as the pick.

Meanwhile, the Panthers announced that Bryce Young will wear No. 9, like he did during his star-studded career with the Crimson Tide. All rookies should soon start signing their first NFL contracts. And Young, thanks to his prestigious spot in the draft, is in line for a big pay day. Sportrac estimates that Young probably will sign a contract worth a total of $41,217,000. That includes a signing bonus of $26,976,000.

And with that kind of money, Bryce Young can easily pick up the check the next time he goes out to dinner with Carolina management.