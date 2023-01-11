Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman Apologizes for Punching Saints Player During Sunday’s Game

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman issued an apology Tuesday for punching New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during his team’s 10-7 victory in Week 18 Sunday.

Both players were ejected in the third quarter after Foreman was stuffed for no gain on a run. They exchanged words before Davenport threw a swing that grazed Foreman’s helmet. Foreman responded by throwing a closed-fist punch at Davenport’s helmet.

D'Onta Foreman (Panthers) and Marcus Davenport (Saints) were both disqualified from today's game for throwing punches at one another 😳pic.twitter.com/ZtkWAoC07g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

“To the organization, my teammates, and our amazing fans, I sincerely and truly apologize for my actions in yesterday’s game and not being available,” Foreman said in a statement, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “My actions were totally out of my character. I am deeply regretful of everything that happened and assure you it will never happen again. I absolutely love being a Panther and wholeheartedly look forward to this journey together.”

The ejection was a costly one to Foreman, who entered Sunday’s contest with an outside shot at surpassing 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Foreman, thrust into the starting role after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, had 846 yards on the ground entering the game. He finished with 67 yards on 12 carries, falling 87 short of 1,000.

D’Onta Foreman Entering Free Agency

Foreman will become an unrestricted free agent once the 2022 season concludes. Coming off his best season as a pro, the 26-year-old has indicated he’d like to stay in Carolina.

“I hope the team feels the same way [about me that] I feel about the team,” Foreman said on Jan. 5. “We just make it work. I try not to think about it as much, but just being who I am and the nature of the business, it’s hard not to.

“I’d love to be here, man. Everything’s been trending in the right direction for me, and I’m happy where I’m at. I’d really [like] not having to go anywhere else.”