Parents of NFL QB Tua Tagovailoa Address Speculation About Concussion Concerns

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents are assuring fans the Dolphins quarterback will be back with the team.

Galu and Diane Tagovailoa said of their son, Tua: “Oh he comes back. He comes back. That’s their guy, you know what I’m saying? I mean, they love him. We love them and what they’re doing — how they’re helping him with his recovery and everything else. Trying to get him back.”

The parents made the comments this week during festivities for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The Hall named Tua as their NFL offensive player of the year. Tua’s mother said her son is “happy” and doing “great.” However, their son still is in concussion protocol.

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents express gratitude for overwhelming support from #Hawaii and beyond throughout Tua’s adversities this past season, have no doubts that he will return as #Dolphins quarterback in 2023 #NFLHawaii @TuaFoundation @PolynesianFBHOF 🤙🏽 @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/RaZaPhUOg9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 26, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least two confirmed concussions this past season, possibly more. He was injured in week three and appeared to stumble as he returned to the line of scrimmage. But the Dolphins said their quarterback had a back issue.

Within days, his health was back at the forefront of NFL conversations about concussions. On Sept. 29, when the Dolphins played at Cincinnati, a Bengals defender flattened Tagovailoa for a sack. The quarterback was motionless on the field for several minutes. Medical personnel then used a backboard and stretcher to take Tagovailoa off the field. He was treated and released from a local hospital and returned to Miami with the rest of his teammates. However, Tua missed the next two games.

So many questioned whether Tua Tagovailoa should return so soon. Those who suffer these head injuries can reinjure themselves quickly. Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFLPA reworked the concussion protocols so that players who are experiencing ataxia won’t be allowed to return to a game. Ataxia is when someone experiences poor muscle control that can cause them to lose balance when they walk. Ataxia also can cause issues with hand coordination, speech, eye movements and swallowing.

And Tua had another diagnosed concussion during Miami’s Christmas game against Green Bay. Tagovailoa didn’t miss any plays. But Dolphins coach Brian McDaniel confirmed the next day that the quarterback was back in concussion protocol.

The Dolphins made the playoffs thanks to a last-second, 50-yard field goal in their final regular season game. However, Tua never returned to action after the Green Bay game.

The 24-year-old former Alabama star was enjoying his best season in the NFL. He threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His quarterback rating of 105.5 led all NFL full-time starters. However, 49ers rookie Brock Purdy, with six starts in the regular season, bettered the rating, scoring 107.3.

Last week, Tua Tagovailoa finally broke his silence since his Christmas injury. He communicated via tweet. He wrote: “When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!”