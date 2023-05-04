Pat McAfee announces birth of first child

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and new member of College GameDay, Pat McAfee, just welcomed his first child on May 4, 2023. He sent a pic of his new baby daughter in a tweet letting folks know that he’s now a father and his wife is recovering well after giving birth. His message read:

“Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

You can see that plus a pic of his daughter in the tweet right here:

Congrats to the McAfee’s!

McAfee pretty busy at the moment…

A new child isn’t the only major happening in McAfee’s life at the moment. In case you hadn’t heard, Brett Favre is suing some people. Specifically, Favre has filed defamation lawsuits against Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, podcaster and former kicker Pat McAfee and a Mississippi state auditor.

McAfee addressed the lawsuit On Friday, on the Pat McAfee Show from Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Phoenix. And his response was typically defiant for his brand.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks. When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that we’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun,” McAfee said.

“I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f*ckin’ Favre.”

There you go. The McAfee household will be quite busy over the next several months as Pat fights a lawsuit against a very prominent and very wealthy former NFL superstar while also trying to raise a newborn baby. His summer will not be a quiet one, not with Brett Farve and a new daughter raising all sorts of hell.