Former NFL kicker and current sports commentator Pat McAfee shared big news on Thursday regarding the defamation suit being brought against him by Brett Favre. With McAfee making a slight clarification — and without paying a dime of a settlement — Favre is going to withdraw his suit.

McAfee even resurfaced from his paternity leave to announce this news, remotely, on the “Pat McAfee Show.” He shared the news of his legal triumph on the one week anniversary of becoming a dad.

“As many of you know, Brett Favre sued me over statements that I made about him on this program. As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here, my statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations,” McAfee said. “As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field. And I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi. I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits. So I’m glad we have all of this behind us.”

Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023

After a brief interruption while he co-hosts celebrated, McAfee concluded his message.

“Sports are what we know best. Sports are what we love the most. And as I go and hang out with my beautiful baby momma, and by beautiful baby who turned one week old today, the boys will be covering all the sports in the sports world for the next three hours. I appreciate and love you all,” McAfee said.

