Pat McAfee Busts Chops of Kenny Pickett, Asks Pressing Question

There’s one question everyone wants answered when it comes to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers for next season. Will the quarterback still be sporting the gloves?

Some might be afraid to ask that question, but Pat McAfee certainly isn’t. During Pickett’s recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter asked the rookie quarterback if he’ll still go with the dual-glove look in 2023.

“I’ll be wearing gloves next year,” Pickett said. “You can book that one.”

Pickett has worn gloves on both hands since his college days at Pitt. For him, it’s become a more comfortable feel when he’s on the field.

How did it start? Pickett said it dates back to a game against North Carolina.

“I did it once my sophomore year, but really after that North Carolina game you called, I stuck with it after that game,” Pickett said on the Pat McAfee Show in July. “After that game, I kind of stuck with it. Coach (Mark) Whipple was like, ‘You know, it doesn’t have to be cold to rock the gloves.’ So I’ve worn them since then on out. … It’s just kind of something that I enjoy and I just feel more comfortable with it.”

Pickett led Pitt to an ACC title, was a Heisman Trophy finalist, became a first-round pick and had the Steelers in the playoff chase until Week 18. Why change now?

Kenny Pickett Hopes to Reconnect with Former College Teammate

Every draft is important, but this year’s feels even more significant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team enters the offseason with a need at the wide receiver position. Quarterback Kenny Pickett knows exactly who he wants to see in a Steelers uniform next fall.

Pickett said he’d love to reconnect with former Pitt teammate Jordan Addison, one of college football’s top wideouts.

“I would love it [if Pittsburgh drafted Addison], man,” Pickett said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I just talked to his mother actually yesterday. He’s down in Florida training and I’m excited to get down there and train with him a little bit too. He’s a talented guy man.

“[Jordan’s] one of the best that I’ve been around. Just an all-around receiver, just a route runner. His speed will surprise people. I don’t think people are giving him enough credit for the speed. So I’m excited to see where he ends up. Hopefully, in the black and gold.”

When Pickett and Addison played together at Pitt in 2021, the receiver hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s the kind of spark the Steelers offense could use in 2023.