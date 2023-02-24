Pat McAfee Casts Doubt on his Media Future Amid Legal Battle vs. Brett Favre

It didn’t take Pat McAfee long to find success in sports media after retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season. But what does his future hold in the business? Based on a vague tweet the former punter posted, he’s got a lot to consider.

McAfee published a lengthy Twitter post this week talking about his future in media. Within the tweet, he talks about his future with WWE and ESPN‘s College GameDay.

“Man … brain’s been COOKIN,” McAfee wrote on Twitter. “Excited to get back but I love this annual think sesh at the beach with my bride. The future of #PMSLive has been a lot of fun to think about.”

“Going thru all of the numbers. facts are facts. We’ve really been quite a fucking disruptor in this whole daily Sports Media world. I’m VERY proud of it. We don’t have producers giving us takes or researchers telling us what to talk about. We don’t have any investors.”

McAfee’s Twitter post comes as he faces a legal battle with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. The former punter made comments about Favre’s alleged welfare scandal during the Pat McAfee Show.

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said about Favre, per the defamation lawsuit.

In a short amount of time, McAfee has become a titan in the sports media industry. But it sounds like we’ll have to wait and see what’s ahead for the former Pro Bowl punter.

Legal Expert Sheds Light on McAfee-Favre Situation

Brett Favre might’ve filed a defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee, as well as former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, but it sounds like he might have trouble winning the case. A legal expert weighed in on the matter recently.

Dan Lust, a legal expert and sports attorney, provided some insight into the situation while speaking with Awful Announcing.

“In normal defamation cases, the standard is to show that the statement made was false and that it harmed someone’s reputation in a financial matter,” Lust said. “That’s the standard for normal individuals. When it comes to comments about a public figure, there’s a heightened standard of what we refer to as actual malice. That heightened standard is created because people understand public figures are newsworthy, and they don’t want to quell free speech when it pertains to public figures. So, they want to have a heightened bar for a public figure to sue someone.

“The main thing for McAfee and Sharpe’s purpose is this defense of actual malice. Favre will have to show that not just that the statement was false but essentially that McAfee and Sharpe… that they knew that the statement was false but said it anyway or they just recklessly proceeded without knowing if it was true or false. That’s a very high burden.”