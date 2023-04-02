Former punter-turned-wrestling star Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 39 on Saturday, and had a little NFL star help. McAfee then crashed the event and came out looking for a fight after Wrestlemania co-host, Michael “The Miz” Mizanin, had issued an open challenge for anyone looking to wrestle him at the event.

Later in a twist finish, the resulting match saw The Miz pick a fight with a fan in the front row of the crowd in the middle of the match — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

George Kittle with the run-in to help Pat McAfee win his WrestleMania matchpic.twitter.com/H95VB05Dga — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2023

As Wrestlemania 39 got underway, The Miz co-hosted the event with rapper Snoop Dogg. After acknowledging the massive crowd present for the event, Snoop Dogg joked that The Miz himself should have a match to make the event even more memorable. The Miz then claimed that nobody had taken him up on his open challenge — prompting McAfee to appear.

Pat McAfee crashes Wrestlemania

The former NFL punter has become one of the most energetic and versatile personalities in the sports world after his on-field career. McAfee quickly rose in popularity behind his YouTube show, “The Pat McAfee Show.” Now, the 35-year-old has become a feature of WWE programming and College GameDay as well.

The former WWE SmackDown commentator arrived to accept the challenge, forcing The Miz to backpedal. Before he could argue that the match wouldn’t be official, Snoop Dogg stepped in for the fans and said he would be able to qualify the match as an official one. With the match approved by Snoop Dogg, the fight got underway.

Their match in the ring was exciting and showcased just how much McAfee can bring to the sport. But the addition of Kittle to the fun highlighted how much more was available to WWE to tap into in the future. Kittle jumped over the railing after The Miz taunted him, and delivered a clothesline to the wrestler. Then, after interfering with the match, Kittle called for McAfee to climb the ropes and finish the fight with an acrobatic somersault from the turnbuckle to the floor outside of the ring.

Outside of the WWE world, McAfee recently revealed that he would be returning to College GameDay for a second season. McAfee earlier shared the announcement on Monday that he was coming back for the 2023 season.

“I am definitely on ‘College GameDay’ for one more year,” McAfee said, via Athlon Sports. “Definitely. That’s a definite situation. After that, conversation’s pending. TBD.”