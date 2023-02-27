Pat McAfee Explains How He Was Served the Lawsuit Papers by Brett Favre in Hilarious Fashion

Pat McAfee had a visitor at the front door of his home in Indiana Sunday afternoon just one day after he got back from a trip to Hawaii.

It was a woman — there to deliver the lawsuit papers from Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who is suing the former NFL punter for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal.

I have officially been served by Brett Favre#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2O8fhU8dpe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

“I’ve officially been served by Brett Favre,” McAfee said Monday, via Awful Announcing. “Came back from Hawaii to Indiana on Saturday. Slept. Woke up on Sunday. Lady at my front door. Open the door. ‘I am so sorry. I am a fan of the show… just work for a company that was hired. These are for you.’

“It’s officially official… Here we go.”

In addition, Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end called Favre a “sleazeball” in September and accused him of knowingly stealing $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for motivational speeches he never made.

McAfee, meanwhile, accused Favre of “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi.”

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said about Favre, per the defamation lawsuit.

He later took a jab at Favre’s lawyer, Eric Herschmann, who said earlier this month that McAfee is going to learn a lesson “the hard way.”

“I’ve learned a lot about these Southern folks,” McAfee said. “I’ve watched those Murdaugh documentaries on Netflix, and I guess there’s one on HBO Max. I’ll tell you what. Some of those powerful old whites are some real ******* gems, aren’t they? Talk about some of the biggest scumbags on Earth. I’m not saying anything about anybody in Mississippi. I’m just talking about Low Country over there in South Carolina.”