Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating

NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The Chiefs seemed to get every tough call to go their way down the stretch and were even awarded a re-do on a failed third-down conversation in the second half. Then, a late hit call ultimately decided the game when Patrick Mahomes was pushed out of bounds after picking up a first down. The penalty put the Chiefs in prime field goal position and kicker Harrison Butker nailed the game-winner to send his team to the Super Bowl.

After the game, NFL personality and former Colts punter Pat McAfee had some harsh words for the officiating crew after what he thought was a poorly called game.

Here were those comments:

Pat McAfee rips referees in AFC Championship game

“I do think, though, we have a massive officiating issue. I think refs suck. Not all refs, there are some refs that suck and they shouldn’t be in playoff games. Why are they in playoff games, especially when there’s only two games and there’s gonna be 50 million people watching? That’s a great question. We’ve been talking about the officiating stinking for a long time. I got tweets from a lot of Ohio (people) over there in Cincinnati who are die-hard ‘Who Dey’ fans and Bengals fans. ‘Why don’t use your platform and why don’t you try to make the NFL better for once? Why don’t you not candy-coat, not dance around it, not be the fake funny guy that you are and why don’t you call out the NFL for officiating?’

“So this morning, I drove through our Twitter account. And we’ve literally been talking about this since 2018. About how full-time refs, optically, would just look much better to everybody. Because you got part-time refs and they’re not full-time refs, there’s a chance that they could be swayed by somebody outside the NFL. Since they’re not completely committed to the NFL, there’s a chance that somebody outside to get ahold of them now. I think they get paid well, but what is well? What is the line? Especially with how much money is potentially being made. Off of these games and off these deals and off these advertising deals and sports gambling and everything like that. What is good money in comparison to? You make them full-time, boom, we can eliminate that distraction of potentially getting swayed elsewhere.

We have a MASSIVE officiating issue in the NFL#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/bbpEv8Woyy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2023

McAfee says NFL wanted Chiefs, Mahomes in Super Bowl

“It absolutely pours gasoline onto the fire of the NFL being rigged and wanting Patrick Mahomes and a new dynasty back into the Super Bowl. Andy Reid taking on his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kelce Bowl happening. If you start thinking about how great it is to have the Chiefs and the Eagles. Because the Eagles had already been decided. So if they’re just booking this in real time once the Eagles go in… Boom, we need the Chiefs to go in.

“And they’re purposely (expletive) the Cincinnati Bengals, you can start putting some things together where you’re like, ‘I could see how that could be the case.’ With that being said; the amount of people that would have to be in on it, and the amount of money that all these people would have to be paid, would have to be so astronomical that they wouldn’t tear down the entire league.”

Some heavy accusations from the former NFL player. Pat McAfee certainly isn’t a fan of the state of officiating in America’s premier sport.