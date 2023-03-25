Pat McAfee Makes Heady Play in Brett Favre Defamation Case

Back during Super Bowl Week, news broke that former Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre was suing Pat McAfee and others for defamation after they made comments about Favre’s legal issues in the state of Mississippi. Well, we’re likely still far from a resolution in the McAfee lawsuit, but there is an update in the case. According to NBC Sports, McAfee’s team is taking the case out of the state level and up to the federal level.

NBC’s Mike Florio wrote in his article detailing the situation that… “The case against McAfee was filed in Lamar County, Mississippi. Via sports and betting lawyer Daniel Wallach, McAfee removed the case from state court to federal court on Friday.”

Florio went on to further say that the move was an attempt to get the hearing held outside of the state of Mississippi, where Favre is from. Even though Favre has recently been accused of stealing Mississippi state funds, McAfee’s team believes the court system in the state would still be more likely to rule on the side of a Mississippian against an out-of-stater like McAfee.

Florio seemed skeptical that Favre really has much grounds for his suit. But he’s a writer for NBC Sports, not a licensed lawyer. So, we’ll see how it all plays out. Pat McAfee certainly doesn’t appear too worried about the whole situation. When the lawsuit was first announced, he used the news as an opportunity to celebrate the success of his show.

Pat McAfee’s initial response to lawsuit

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that. We’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We are lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.”

And with that, McAfee dove head first into a legal battle with an NFL legend. McAfee vs. Favre is ongoing but will not take place in the state of Mississippi, apparently.