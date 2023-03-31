Pat McAfee Makes Major Announcement Regarding Brett Favre Defamation Case

While his legal case pends, Pat McAfee is running public relations laps around Brett Favre. Favre is suing McAfee (and two others, including Shannon Sharpe), claiming McAfee defamed him for comments about Favre’s Mississippi welfare scandal.

Around noon today, McAfee filed for a dismissal of Favre’s suit in federal court. And he announced the move on Twitter while throwing down a gauntlet. He wants Favre to make a donation to a charitable cause in Mississippi.

Regardless of what happens legally, I’d like to showcase what I/our show is actually about and extend an invite to Mr Brett Lorenzo Favre,” McAfee said in his tweet announcing the legal filing. “Brett, match me with a donation to a Big Brothers Big Sisters foundation in Mississippi. Let’s help out the next generation of Mississippians together. Let’s give some support to the citizens of your state who might need it a little bit, and let’s make something positive out of this sad clown show of a defamation suit with no merit.”

McAfee further called out Favre for trying to weaponize defamation law to silence McAfee and other critic. True to form, he worked in humor about it being an attack on more than just the 1st Amendment. Comedic relief is also under the gun, he said.

“As I’ve had to learn more about all of this.. and experience it from this angle. I’ve come to realize that historically, this will go down as a rather notable attack on the first amendment AND on comedic relief as a whole in our society,” McAfee said. “I have faith that the Federal Judge assigned to this case will see this for what it was, an attempt by a Public Figure to silence folks from talking about their alleged horrendous transgressions. That’s not how America works. Or supposed to work, at least.”

McAfee also reiterated he is still bemused by this whole ordeal. It felt like a joke even after his lawyers filed the dismissal motion. He confident the facts of the case will lead to a quick dismissal.

“From the very beginning I thought the lawsuit against me was a joke. A fugaze. A rib.. today makes it all feel like there has been a true glitch in the simulation,” McAfee said.

He continued: “When you read the publicly available filings in the lawsuit against Favre, all of the articles (FROM EVERY NEWS SOURCE THAT HAS BASICALLY EVER EXISTED), evidence, and damning facts of the very sad Welfare Fraud Scandal of Mississippi (new things are still being presented and revealed weekly), a “defamation” lawsuit from a public figure in sports who is in the middle of it all against a comedic sports show seems a bit bananas… that’s because it is.. B-a-na-na-s.”

He closed his tweet with a simple message. And a GIF of the Blue Brothers Toasting.

“Cheers to everybody, and let’s remember to take care of each other… and not allegedly, reportedly steal from those who need it most,” McAfee said.