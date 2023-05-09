Following his eight-year career as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, Pat McAfee has become a sports media sensation over the last few years. His show, the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, has become a hit, but McAfee is now contemplating stepping away from his $120 million deal with their leading sponsor FanDuel and looking elsewhere according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

ESPN has emerged as the leading candidate to land McAfee and his show. Last football season, ESPN added McAfee to their ‘College Gameday’ crew as a panelist alongside Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis. McAfee has also done some college football broadcast work for ESPN and worked alongside Peyton Manning.

McAfee also recently met with Disney CEO Bob Iger, as he tweeted out a picture of the two of them following their Meeting on April 20.

A deal between McAfee and ESPN would come at an interesting time, as Iger and Disney are in the midst of laying off 7,000 employees. But his previous relationship and tie-ins to the network still make ESPN the top candidate to land Pat McAfee and his show.

Pat McAfee’s business crossroads comes at an important time of his life, as his first daughter was born just last week. Prior to the birth of his baby girl, McAafee previously spoke about the impact that fatherhood has on his looming deal.

“I got a lot going on in my life. I got a baby girl on the way. This past season there was so much stuff off the show that had to be dealt with and handled,” McAfee said.

McAfee elaborated on how he and his team are thankful for the growth and following their show has accumulated, but that it has also come with added responsibilities. This paired with being a new father adds up, and could likely lead to McAfee taking his show elsewhere in the midst of the second year of his four-year contract with FanDuel.

“Every time I’ve fallen in love with the idea that I’m gonna be able to shape a human, to help shape society, hopefully, but to do that you’ve got to be around. You’ve got to be present,” McAfee said. “So in an effort to make my life a lot easier, I’m exploring the options of maybe joining a network or a family or a community that can handle a lot of the things that we’re running into at this stage.”