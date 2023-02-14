Pat McAfee Reveals NFL Team AJ Hawk Nearly Went To

Former Super Bowl champion linebacker AJ Hawk is well known for his nine years with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him No. 5 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. But in a different world, Pat McAfee explained last week on his show, Hawk would have been rocking the uniform of the New Orleans Saints.

After talking with Sean Payton during Super Bowl week, McAfee revealed that the Saints were planning on taking Hawk at No. 2 overall in the draft.

“They were playing a form of beer pong into goldfish things and Sean Payton you could see his competitive juices,” McAfee said. “As the clock was ticking down, he was starting to take some leniencies on the rules. He’s starting to throw multiple ping pong balls trying to get it out there. Sean was electrifying here.”

“We just learned that AJ Hawk was going to be a New Orleans Saints. Breaking news. The Houston Texans were supposed to take Reggie Bush and then the number two overall pick was going to be the Saints. They were going to take AJ Hawk.”

What changed was that Reggie Bush did not go No. 1 to the Houston Texans. Mario Williams went No. 1 and Bush went No. 2.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young went No. 3 and New York Jets offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson went No. 4, leading Hawk to be drafted No. 5.

“Charley Casserly drafted Williams because Peyton Manning is in the division. He said I’m trying to stop Peyton Manning. I’m not trying to outscore Peyton Manning. So he drafts Mario Williams out of nowhere. Reggie Bush then becomes a Saint and then AJ Hawk falls all the way to five. Supposed to go number two ends up at five.”