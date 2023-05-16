The Pat McAfee show will soon have a new home.

The sports media sensation is set to take his show to ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. McAfee will be stepping away from his $120 million deal with FanDuel in order to take his show to ESPN.

The details of the deal with ESPN are not yet known. However, McAfee is expected to receive more than eight figures, according to Marchand. The deal is expected to begin this fall.

McAfee, who was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts during his playing days, has already done some work for ESPN. He was added to the College GameDay show as an analyst ahead of the 2022 college football season. He appeared weekly alongside Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis.

McAfee’s current show airs on YouTube, and the new one is expected to as well, according to Marchand. However, a portion of it could also reportedly start airing on ESPN with the show moving over to the network.

McAfee will reportedly bring close friend A.J. Hawk and the rest of his crew over with him to ESPN.

More on Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee’s move to ESPN comes at an important time in his life. His first daughter was born earlier this month. Prior to the birth of his baby girl, McAfee previously spoke about the impact that fatherhood would have on his decision.

“I got a lot going on in my life. I got a baby girl on the way. This past season there was so much stuff off the show that had to be dealt with and handled,” McAfee said.

McAfee elaborated on how he and his team are thankful for the growth and following their show has accumulated. However, it has also come with added responsibilities. This, paired with being a new father adds up, and it could have contributed to McAfee’s decision.

“Every time I’ve fallen in love with the idea that I’m gonna be able to shape a human, to help shape society, hopefully, but to do that you’ve got to be around. You’ve got to be present,” McAfee said. “So in an effort to make my life a lot easier, I’m exploring the options of maybe joining a network or a family or a community that can handle a lot of the things that we’re running into at this stage.”