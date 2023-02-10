Pat McAfee Speaks Out About Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit

In case you hadn’t heard, Brett Favre is suing some people. Specifically, Favre has filed defamation lawsuits against Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, podcaster and former kicker Pat McAfee and a Mississippi state auditor.

McAfee addressed the lawsuit On Friday, on the Pat McAfee Show from Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Phoenix. And his response was typically defiant for his brand.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks. When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that we’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun,” McAfee said.

“I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f*ckin’ Favre.”

McAfee shared his perspective of how the lawsuit unfolded

McAfee did point out that while he and his cohosts and guests certainly said those things about Favre, there was another keyword used: “Allegedly.”

The use of the word alone does not prevent defamation, but McAfee is confident and based on what he’s heard from a number of attorneys, that confidence isn’t waning. McAfee did quip that he doesn’t have lawyers.

“I think I’m getting deposed, or whatever. I’ll be in one of those videos where I’ll be sitting in a room, lawyer’s supposed to be here, so that’ll probably just be AJ sitting next to me. Just so I can have somebody with me so I’m not bored,” McAfee said. “‘Did you guys say that he was a sticky-fingered bandit?’ Uh, yeah, but allegedly. Because allegedly he was. But nonetheless, the more we speak, the better it gets. And I don’t think this is ending any time soon.”

McAfee explained that he originally received a letter from attorneys demanding that he delete all the videos in his YouTube, Twitter and any other public media libraries that mentioned Favre. He did no such thing, and moved on. Then, McAfee got a letter saying that he had until 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday to issue an apology, and take down all the videos.

He claims he was going to do it — tongue comfortably in cheek — but got waylaid for one specific reason.

“I was planning on doing it. We played pickleball. I’m sorry, I just learned about a drop shot. Oh, I’m sorry, I just learned how to serve with a wicked top spin on it. And I got caught up, that timeline came and went, and all of a sudden I’m getting sued,” McAfee said.