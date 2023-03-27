Pat McAfee Thought Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit Was a Prank

When Brett Favre slapped Pat McAfee with a defamation lawsuit last month, the former NFL punter thought it was all a ruse. He believed one of his buddies tried to pull a fast one on him.

Turns out, Favre was the culprit and he was not joking. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is suing McAfee and Undisputed‘s Shannon Sharpe for defamation of character.

In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, McAfee explained that he initially thought the lawsuit was a prank.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” McAfee said. “I thought it was like [WWE commentator] Michael Cole or maybe [former NFL kicker Adam] Vinatieri. There are humans in my life who would certainly go through a lot of things just to be like, ‘Oh, I got you.’ I thought it was a rib.

“But I guess this is real life. It’s part of my life now, you know?”

Shortly after McAfee realized what was happening, he made a comment during his show about the situation. He seemed to have fun with it.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that.

“We’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We are lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.”

Pat McAfee Moves Defamation Suit to Federal Court

Over the weekend, Pro Football Talk reported that McAfee moved his case from state to federal court. It’s a move to get the defamation lawsuit out of Favre’s home state of Mississippi.

Because McAfee does not reside in Mississippi and Favre seeks more than $750,000 in damages, McAfee had the opportunity to move the case to federal court. There it’s more likely for a court to rule in his favor.

Sharpe, who is also being sued by Favre for defamation of character, also moved his case to federal court.