Patrick and Brittany Mahomes take date night to 2023 Met Gala

It’s just two East Texas kids out on the town in NYC. Or, it was the day Patrick and Brittany Mahomes showed off on the red carpet as they attended the Met Gala.

The Gala is the must-attend social event for the rich and famous fashionista set. Some call it fashion’s Academy Awards. Or, you can call it the gala that shows Patrick Mahomes is a superstar quarterback who transcends the NFL. After all, it wasn’t that many years ago that Tom Brady and wife, Gisele Bundchen, were posing for photos on the step of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme for this year’s gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” And Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, loved to incorporate black and white into his designs. So that was the reason Patrick Mahomes showed up in a black, Hugo Boss tuxedo with a collarless white shirt. He also showed off a Cartier Santos watch. Brittany looked gorgeous in a white, off the shoulder evening gown that featured silver trim.

Met Gala ☑️ pic.twitter.com/uTqNIVCpig — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 2, 2023

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t only athlete at Met Gala

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only athlete to snag an invite. Tennis great Roger Federer was one of the gala co-chairs. Former NBA star Dwayne Wade made the party with wife Gabrielle Union. Current NBA stars Russell Westbrook (Clippers) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) made appearances. So did WNBA legend Brittney Griner, with wife Cherelle.

The Met Gala guest list was star studded. Add Patrick Mahomes to the guest list that also included celebrities Pedro Pascal, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, Jessica Chastain and Margot Robbie.

Patrick and Brittany also are expected at another high-profile party later this week. The two are headed to Kentucky. They’re on the guest list for Friday’s Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville. It’s a ritzy kickoff party for the Kentucky Derby. And Patrick Mahomes won’t be the lone quarterback in attendance. Aaron Rodgers, who is enjoying himself as the newest quarterback for the Jets, is on the guest list, as is Peyton Manning.

There’s a red carpet for this party as well. But there may not be as much pressure to be dressed to the fabulous nines.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, started phase two of their off-season training this week. It goes on for the next three weeks. There are no team or live contact drills allowed. However, players can do drills out on the field. Some walk-through plays also are permitted.

But on a few occasions it’s nice to see Patrick Mahomes and his wife, dress up and go out on the town.