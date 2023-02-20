Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Throw Huge Party for Daughter Sterling’s 2nd Birthday

It’s a good time to be Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

One week after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the family got together once again to celebrate. However, it wasn’t anything on the football field, but something even the Chiefs quarterback would admit is much more important.

The Mahomes family threw a huge party for their daughter Sterling’s birthday, where she turned two in style.

Sterling Mahomes' Two Sweet bday party! pic.twitter.com/EmNVJIJDdx — American Sports Venues (@American_venues) February 20, 2023

Sterling may not remember the bash when she gets older, but the vibes seemed to be immaculate at the event.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are having an amazing month of February, and the fun will only continue as the Kansas City Chiefs star celebrates his second Lombardi.

Perhaps Sterling will celebrate her birthday every year with a trip to the Super Bowl — nobody should count against Patrick Mahomes making it happen.

Brittany Mahomes Keeps Receipts, Puts Former NFL Star on Blast for Chiefs Prediction

Brittany Mahomes is one of the more controversial NFL family members. However, when your husband wins league MVP, the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl LVII MVP, you have far more ground to stand on when talking trash and calling people out.

With that in mind, she did exactly that yesterday on Twitter following Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade with an old screenshot from a take by Bart Scott on ESPN. Considering the Chiefs pulled off the exact opposite of his opinion, this was a well-deserved victory lap for Mrs. Mahomes.

Scott wasn’t alone, though, with counting out Kansas City before the season. The trade of Tyreek Hill and additions across the AFC led many to believe that the Chiefs’ momentum was finally about to slow down. They shut down all the doubters, though, with their 17-3 season that included a win in last weekend’s Super Bowl.

When you quiet the haters as Kansas City just did, they earned the right to call out those who questioned them. Whether you like it or not, that seems to have extended to family members too as Brittany Mahomes continues to take a couple of victory laps on social media.

Outsider’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this article.