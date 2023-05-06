Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, showed off everything we love about spring fashion Saturday as the NFL power couple made it to the Kentucky Derby.

Although post time wasn’t for hours, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife obviously wanted to be at Churchill Downs for the pre-race hospitality (that means bourbon, right?).

Patrick Mahomes wore a jacket in pastel shades of blue and green plaid. He finished off his look with a blue tie and pants and a lighter blue shirt. Brittany was all about purple and pink. The sleeves of her sundress were made of pearls. And the dress itself was purple check with a matching purse. She finished it with a sparkling pink hat and chunky-heeled, metallic pink Grecian sandals.

Patrick Mahomes posed for a few quick pics with his wife Brittany. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Kjk8AMegX8 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) May 6, 2023

Patrick Mahomes isn’t at the Kentucky Derby just to be social. He also has one of the race’s highest honors. Just before post time, he’ll give the “Riders Up!” call. It’s kind of like “gentlemen, start your engines.” According to the Kentucky Derby site, Mahomes should give the call in from the first stall in the Saddling Paddock. After he makes the call, the jockeys take their mount and then turn right in front of the Paddock Runway. Moments later, we’ll all see the fastest two minutes in sports.

The Derby somewhat recently tweaked the Riders Up ceremonial call. Up until 2012, the paddock judge made the call. But since 2012, the Derby has invited celebrities to do so. Typically, the celebrities have some times to Kentucky. Rapper Jack Harlow, who is from Louisville, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and pro boxer-turned-TV personality Laila Ali have ordered the jockeys to take their mount. Others who have made the ceremonial call include new Broncos coach Sean Peyton and NBA legend Julius Erving.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended an exclusive Kentucky Derby party Friday night. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also made the rounds at Friday’s Barnstable Brown Gala, the fanciest pre-race event on the social calendar. It’s also a fundraiser that benefits the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. Other big-name attendees included Peyton Manning, Harlow, actor Chris Pine and singer Smokey Robinson.

People magazine reported that Patrick Mahomes sang to Brittany as Boyz II Men performed on stage. The song — “End of the Road.” Brittany wore a peach dress while Patrick chose a black and tan plaid jacket, with a black shirt, tie, pants and shoes. Photos show he ditched the tie sometime during the party.