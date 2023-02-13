Patrick Mahomes Brother Jackson Dances Behind Him During Postgame Interview

Patrick Mahomes‘ brother Jackson was caught in 4K at Super Bowl LVII.

Over the last couple of NFL seasons, Jackson Mahomes has caught some flack for his Tik Tok habit. While it’s quieted down over this past season, he was back at it after the Kansas City Chiefs captured the Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the video below, where you can see Jackson Mahomes at work while Patrick Mahomes is giving a post-game interview.

Just a perfect clip pic.twitter.com/IVIejwkvo9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2023

Nevertheless, despite posting multiple videos to Tik Tok, the Chiefs quarterback’s brother still kept it about family on Twitter, where he shared a nice photo of everyone on the field after Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl.

You can’t blame Jackson Mahomes for being in a celebratory mood. Expect some more Tik Toks and the party to keep going all throughout the week in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Trolls Eagles Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes‘ father, Pat, was living it up after the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling 38-35 contest over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He even threw some shade at Philly as he celebrated.

As Pat walked back to the locker room, he made the comment to KSHB’s Aaron Ladd, “It’s the Philly blunts this week,” as he smoked a cigar. You could tell he was on Cloud Nine after watching his son lead the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory.

Pat Mahomes Sr. smoking that Philly pack 😂



🎥: @aaronladd0 pic.twitter.com/ifX9C7OeFf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 13, 2023

Patrick was stellar in Sunday’s game, especially playing with a high-ankle sprain — which he reaggravated late in the first half. The league MVP completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns.

He also rushed for 44 yards on six carries, including a critical 26-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. His efforts help set up a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

At 27 years old, Patrick now has two Super Bowl rings to go along with a pair of NFL MVP honors. Let the chase to Tom Brady begin.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.