Patrick Mahomes will have an important responsibility at this year’s Kentucky Derby. The reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion will help kickstart this year’s event.

Mahomes will call out “Riders up!” for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby to begin the action. Last year, Jack Harlow was responsible for the important introduction to start the “Fastest two minutes in sports.”

It’s a great honor for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar. Mahomes has already established himself as one of the league’s best gunslingers early in his career. He’s claimed two Super Bowl rings, won two NFL MVP awards and earned a pair of Super Bowl MVP honors through his first six seasons.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular season record in 2022. He threw for a career-best 5,250 yards with 41 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions. The quarterback also totaled 358 yards on the ground with four additional trips to the end zone.

Even better than Mahomes’ regular season numbers was his playoff efficiency. He piled up 703 yards through the air with seven touchdowns and no picks. His mistake-free play helped lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

Mahomes didn’t have any trouble navigating his way through the NFL this past season. We don’t suspect he’ll have a problem with the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, either.

Kentucky Derby favorite scratched from race

Forte, the 3-1 odds-on favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the race. The announcement came on Saturday morning, hours before the race.

Four other horses, Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar were also scratched from the race. The Derby field is now down to 18. Forte’s scratch leaves No. 5 Tapit Trace (5-1) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1) as the two horses with the best odds to take the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

So, for any bettors out there, you might want to reconsider any bets for Saturday’s event.

How, when to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always one of the premier events during the spring sports schedule. Many people tune in across the country to see the “Fastest two minutes in sports.”

Here’s all the info you need to tune into Saturday’s event from Churchill Downs:

Channel: NBC

Time: 12 pm ET (Post Time: 6:57 pm ET)

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Betting odds: