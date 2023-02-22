Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False

Did you hear the latest rumors about Patrick Mahomes, the hottest player in the NFL? While he and the rest of the Chiefs were celebrating with a Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City, an ad appeared on social media with a very bizarre story.

To think, it’s only been 10 days since Kansas City beat the Eagles, but this is the second odd story about Patrick Mahomes that got its legs on social media.

According to Snopes, the myth-busting site, an ad started appearing on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in regards to Mahomes. It involved a story that allegedly appeared on ESPN. The headline certainly was shocking. “BREAKING NEWS: Patrick Mahomes Gets Caught! He’s Now Under Investigation As The NFL Completely Overhauls Its Drug Testing Program.”

But it was all a scam. If you clicked on the link it took you to a site that was meant to look like ESPN. But it wasn’t. The article said that the league caught Patrick Mahomes with “Erexo Plus” or “High Pump.” The story led readers to believe that Mahomes used these supplements to help with the inflammation from his high ankle sprain.

Story Said Patrick Mahomes Wouldn’t Allow NFL to Partner with Him

Let’s go to the “story”: “Mahomes is one of the most talented football players in the world, if not THE most talented overall, but even “he needs help sometimes” he said when addressing the NFL in a disciplinary hearing yesterday. Mahomes tweaked his ankle very severely a few weeks before the Superbowl, and could barely walk at the time. But he never missed any games, and didn’t even miss a practice, which got the league and the fans wondering…how did he do it?”

Notice the site uses Super Bowl as one word. That’s your first clue it’s not from ESPN or any reputable outlet. However, it does toss out a known fact. NFL fans discussed Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain for days and days. The fake article states that Mahomes is an investor in the supplement and made it available that day. And the only reason the NFL was mad about it is because Mahomes didn’t ask the league to be a partner with him.

An earlier rumor started on Twitter from a satire account. The tweet said the NFL busted Mahomes at halftime of the Super Bowl for use of performance-enhancing drugs. Part of the tweet stated, “Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win.”

Of course, none of this is true. So why would a scammer do a fake story like this? The supplement actually is advertised for male enhancement. The ad probably got you to google. And boom, that’s the story.