Patrick Mahomes’ Coors Light Comment Goes Viral After Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need anyone telling him how to celebrate Kansas City‘s Super Bowl LVII win. The league MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion went straight for the Coors Light after capping a remarkable season with a world title.

After the game, Mahomes returned to the locker room to celebrate the big win with his teammates. A camera captured the MVP quarterback talking about his post-game plans in the locker room.

“I’m about to hammer like, 100 Coors Lights,” Mahomes said. The beer company shared the video, along with the caption, “It’s on us if you promise to share with the whole team.”

It’s on us if you promise to share with the whole team 🍻 pic.twitter.com/8kamwxLHDs — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) February 13, 2023

Mahomes certainly earned his fair share of Coors Lights during Super Bowl LVII. He threw for three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia.

In the three postseason games, Mahomes accounted for seven touchdown tosses and didn’t throw a single interception. His performance was critical in Kansas City’s success.

So, if anyone deserves an ice-cold Coors Light — or 100 of them — it’s Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Throws Shade at Philly

While Patrick Mahomes was ready to celebrate with (more than) a few Coors Lights on Sunday, his father, Pat, enjoyed something else. He threw some major shade at Philadelphia while smoking a cigar.

After the game, Pat told KSHB’s Aaron Ladd that he was smoking, “Philly blunts this week.” He couldn’t have been happier to be celebrating his son’s second Super Bowl victory.

Just a few weeks ago, Pat also threw some shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. When the Chiefs defeated the Bengals to claim the AFC title, he said, “Smoking on that Joe Burrow. It feels great (to be headed back to the Super Bowl).”

We’ll give major props to the Mahomes family, they certainly know how to celebrate the biggest wins.