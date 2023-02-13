Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Trolls Eagles Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes‘ father, Pat, was living it up after the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling 38-35 contest over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He even threw some shade at Philly as he celebrated.

As Pat walked back to the locker room, he made the comment to KSHB’s Aaron Ladd, “It’s the Philly blunts this week,” as he smoked a cigar. You could tell he was on Cloud Nine after watching his son lead the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory.

Patrick was stellar in Sunday’s game, especially playing with a high-ankle sprain — which he reaggravated late in the first half. The league MVP completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns.

He also rushed for 44 yards on six carries, including a critical 26-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. His efforts help set up a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

At 27 years old, Patrick now has two Super Bowl rings to go along with a pair of NFL MVP honors. Let the chase to Tom Brady begin.

Pat Mahomes Trolls Joe Burrow After AFC Championship

Trolling the opposing team isn’t new for Pat Mahomes. He made similar comments after Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following Kansas City’s win over Cincinnati, Pat talked with Aaron Ladd and shared his parting shot with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Smoking on that Joe Burrow,” Mahomes’ father said. “It feels great (to be headed back to the Super Bowl). My baby boy did what he always does. He’s gonna show up and show out, and I’m just glad he did it.”

Patrick played magnificently in Kansas City’s three playoff games. He threw for 703 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He also totaled 60 yards on the ground.