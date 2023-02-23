Patrick Mahomes Defends Eric Bieniemy Following Comments from LeSean McCoy

When it comes to Eric Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes wants “no questions” about the greatness of his now-former offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy switched NFL jobs days after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Bieniemy wanted to be a head coach, but he took an offensive coordinator job with the Washington Commanders. Although the title from the Chiefs to the Commanders remains the same, this wasn’t a lateral move. Bieniemy’s responsibilities are broader with Washington. He’ll call the plays. Unlike Andy Reid and the Chiefs, Washington head coach Ron Rivera is a defensive guy at heart.

So why did Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, feel the need to defend Eric Bieniemy? Former NFL star LeSean McCoy said the Chiefs offense was all Reid, whom he played for with Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Mahomes shared a post from Robert Griffin III that featured video from Bieniemy’s introductory press conference. The Chiefs quarterback wrote:

“There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is. His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person i am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time.. and i cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong!”

Bieniemy Offered Perfect Response to McCoy’s Shade

RGIII also complimented Bieniemy for how he handled the question, which was prompted by McCoy’s criticism.

“LeSean McCoy is a future Hall of Famer and everybody is entitled to their own position, comments and how they feel,” Bieniemy said. “When it’s all said and done with (long pause) I think that’s all I have to say because he’s entitled to his own opinion. That’s life.

“You’ve got good, and you’ve got bad,” Bieniemy said. “It does not impact me in any way. One thing you learn when you’re in this position, you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on now. Everything else outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

So what exactly did McCoy say? It definitely was sensational enough for both Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes to address. After all, McCoy still is the Eagles all-time leading rusher. He knows offense.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

McCoy brought up Bieniemy’s hiring earlier this week during a segment on FS1.

“What’s his value?” McCoy said of Washington’s new OC. “What makes him a good offensive coordinator? The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there. I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.”