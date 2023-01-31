Patrick Mahomes’ Father Takes Parting Shot at Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes sent Joe Burrow packing on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City registered a 23-20 victory, advancing to Super Bowl LVII while Cincinnati’s season came to an end. After the game, Mahomes’ father took a shot at Burrow.

Following Kansas City’s win, Patrick Mahomes Sr. met with KSHB’s Aaron Ladd to talk about the big win. That’s when he took a parting shot at Burrow.

“Smoking on that Joe Burrow,” Mahomes’ father said. “It feels great (to be headed back to the Super Bowl). My baby boy did what he always does. He’s gonna show up and show out, and I’m just glad he did it.”

📹VIDEO: Pat Mahomes Sr celebrates the #Chiefs win by "smoking on that Joe Burrow" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/LQG8Uga5kl — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2023

Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the big victory on Sunday. Burrow completed 26-of-41 passes for 270 yards with two interceptions.

Oddly enough, Sunday marked the first time ever that Mahomes defeated Burrow in a head-to-head matchup. The Kansas City gunslinger is now 1-3 against the Cincinnati QB.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Last Laugh with Cincinnati Mayor

Patrick Mahomes took a little heat from Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval prior to Sunday’s game. Earlier in the week, the government official declared an “official proclamation” in which he requested Joe Burrow take a paternity test to prove he wasn’t Mahomes’ father.

He also referred to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium,” referring to Burrow’s 3-0 record against the Chiefs. Sunday, though, Mahomes got the last laughs. One on the field and the other off of it.

“Yeah I mean you got ‘Burrowhead.’ I mean, they beat us last time, they were talking about we gotta play them. There was a lot of stuff,” Mahomes said. “I mean, the mayor came at me, man. I understand he’s the mayor of Cincinnati so he has to think about something.

“You just gotta play the football game and then let your play do the talking.”

Mahomes certainly let his play do the talking during the AFC Championship Game.