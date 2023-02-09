Patrick Mahomes Gives Perfect Response When Asked About Chasing Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished a ton through six seasons in the NFL. Even so, it’s going to continuously be compared to what Tom Brady did over his 23 years in the league.

Still, Mahomes isn’t ready to have that conversation yet. He knows he has a lot of career left before that debate even matters.

From what Albert Breer from The MMQB reported from the Super Bowl, Mahomes says to ask him again in a decade.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes asking about chasing Tom Brady: “I’m trying to catch Tom. But Tom’s a long ways away, you can ask me when I’m like 38 years old.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 9, 2023

You can see why people are already making the comparison between Mahomes and the GOAT. In 93 career games, he has thrown 224 touchdowns, made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros, won an MVP, and made five straight AFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls.

However, as Mahomes said, there’s a long way to go between him and Brady. All he can do is keep adding to what he’s already done, which he can continue to do this weekend in Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl. We’re not talking about NFL glory here, though. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds. He basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.