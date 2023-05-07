Patrick Mahomes has hilarious interaction with Mattress Mack over failed bets

Mattress Mack and Patrick Mahomes shared a moment Saturday at Churchill Downs, with one Texas millionaire playfully chastising the other millionaire for ruining his bets.

It definitely was a hilarious moment at the Kentucky Derby during the pre-race festivities. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for placing massive bets on sporting events. Patrick Mahomes wins lots of big events as the quarterback for the Chiefs, the Super Bowl champions.

Mattress Mack whispered to Mahomes “you cost me millions betting against you.” Then he patted the quarterback on the shoulder like a grandfather would say good bye to a grandson.

Mahomes told him “sorry about that. You got to be with me next time.”

"You cost me millions betting against you."



Mahomes and Mattress Mack linked up at the Kentucky Derby 😂 pic.twitter.com/gqMYe7FAC4 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

Mattress Mack does make huge bets. It’s the kind of money that changes the odds. He wagered $1.2 million on Angel of Empire with about 50 minutes to go before post time. The odds then morphed from 9-2 to 4-1. And voila, the bet made Angel of Empire the Kentucky Derby favorite.

Too bad Mattress Mack, who was sporting a red Secretariat jacket, didn’t make a bet on Angel of Empire to show. The horse played third. Mage won the race. The horse had 16-1 odds and paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08 on a minimum $2 bet.

How did Patrick Mahomes bet? We’re not sure how much money he wagered, but he bet on Disarm at 25-1. The horse finished fourth and just out of the money.

Mattress Mack is one of the most prolific gamblers in the country. But he places the bets to pay off promotional giveways at his giant furniture galleries in Houston. Last year, he wagered a total of $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win the World Series. He won $75 million, which is believed to be the largest payout in history. McIngvale placed his bets at casinos in Louisiana across the border from Texas.

So how much money has Patrick Mahomes cost Mattress Mack? Fox Sports totaled it as $3 million. These bets were back in 2019 NFL season. McIngvale bet $1 million each on the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. Then he bet another $1 million on San Francisco to beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Instead, Mahomes won his first Super Bowl.

Then in February 2021, Mattress Mack went with Tom Brady’s Bucs against Mahomes in the Super Bowl. That was a smart wager. He bet $3.46 million to win $2.75 million.

However, we’re thinking Mattress Mack shouldn’t bet against another Texan. Patrick Mahomes may live in Kansas City now, but he grew up outside Tyler in deep East Texas. And he was quarterback for Texas Tech before he became a first-round draft pick of the Chiefs.