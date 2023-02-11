Patrick Mahomes Has Opportunity to Break Puzzling Super Bowl Trend

Since 1999, there have been no players to earn the NFL’s regular sesaon MVP award and win a Super Bowl in the same year. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has the chance to snap that streak on Sunday.

On multiple occasions, MVP’s have led their respective team to the Super Bowl, but none have won it all.

Here are the players that have failed to win the title after earning MVP Honors this century: Tom Brady in 2017, Matt Ryan in 2016, Cam Newton in 2015, Peyton Manning in 2013, Peyton Manning in 2009, Tom Brady in 2007, Shaun Alexander in 2005, Rich Gannon in 2002 and Kurt Warner in 2001.

The trend is even more puzzling due to the fact that doubling down as MVP and Super Bowl champ was very common in the late 1990s. The group includes the likes of Kurt Warner in 1999, Terrell Davis in 1998, Brett Favre in 1996, Steve Young in 1994, Emmitt Smith in 1993. Going back even further, Joe Montana in 1989, Lawrence Taylor in 1986, Mark Moseley in 1982, Terry Bradshaw in 1978 and Bart Starr in 1966 all did it as well.

If any player were to snap that streak, surely it would be Mahomes. He’s looking to win his second Super Bowl during his third apperance in the big game. He has led the Chiefs to the championship game in three of the last four seasons and is one step closer to solidifying Kansas City as a legitimate modern football dynasty.

The Chiefs will now take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-125) as of Wednesday afternoon, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 51.