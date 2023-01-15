Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers

Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has business to take care of next week. Before he has to take snaps and throw passes next week, Mahomes watched as the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an unreal comeback over the Chargers.

Players dream of having big moments like the Jaguars had last night. I’m sure that Patrick Mahomes had his blood pumping as he watched Trevor Lawrence and his team celebrate the victory.

Nothing like watching a historic comeback to remind you that you can’t relax for a second when it is your turn on the gridiron. For now, just three words…

Just crazy man..! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 15, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to play against Jacksonville. If the Ravens and Dolphins fail to make it out of their first-round games, then the Jags take on the Chiefs. I’m sure the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is thinking about that as well.

You really can’t knock Kansas City for much this season. They have not been perfect, but they might be the best team in football. Could Mahomes and his squad be prepared for another championship run?

Patrick Mahomes Continues Record-Breaking Season

To end the season, Patrick Mahomes decided to etch his name in the record books. The Chiefs finished the year against the Las Vegas Raiders. This game did not go the way that Vegas wanted, but it was great for Kansas City fans. And especially for Mahomes.

By the time that the 27-year-old passer was done for the day, he had 202 yards through the air. It gave him 5,614 yards on the season, meaning he broke Drew Brees’ NFL single-season record of 5,562 yards from the 2011 season.

We would be a bit remiss if we didn’t also mention that Brees only played 16 games in the 2011 season while teams play 17 games now in the regular season.

Regardless of the new versus the old way of doing things, Patrick Mahomes is that dude. He’s got a great offense to work with right now, too. That should be enough to scare just about any team in the NFL.