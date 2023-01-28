Michael Vick Makes Injury Claim on Patrick Mahomes that Should Scare the Bengals, NFL

Michael Vick talked about Patrick Mahomes’ injury and his statement should scare the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. But, the Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But just because Mahomes played hobbled, doesn’t mean he can’t be efficient. Vick talked about Mahomes playing at a higher level due to his injury.

“I know this from playing at a high level and playing against high-level competition,” Vick said, via TMZ. “Sometimes when you play hurt, you’ll be a little bit more focused. A little bit more dialed in …

“Playing hurt is not a bad thing if you know how to do it. Only certain people can do it — and the ones that are listening right now, they know what I’m saying. They can relate.”

Vick was a running quarterback throughout his entire career and played with his fair share of injuries. In the latter stages of his career, Vick improved as a passer with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safe to say, he probably knew what he was talking about. Although Mahomes is at a different level than most quarterbacks this century.

Patrick Mahomes’ injury could scare Bengals

“I’m doing good. I’ve had a few days of treatment. I’m excited [to] get on the practice field to see where I’m at,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor.

Perhaps if Mahomes is forced to stay in the pocket, he’ll be more focused on dime passes. At least, that’s what Vick suggested.

Mahomes practiced all week and head coach Andy Reid was satisfied with his quarterback’s progress. But if Mahomes is dialed in against the Bengals, they could finally beat Joe Burrow.

Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs and Mahomes. Maybe the injury to Mahomes was a blessing in disguise for the efficiency of the Chiefs’ offense.

There was no doubt Mahomes was going to play for Kansas City despite his injury. With a third trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the star quarterback did not want to sit out.

Heck, Mahomes did not want to come out of the Divisional Playoff win over the Jaguars. Chad Henne subbed in for a series.

Mahomes’ injury did not derail him, which should scare the Bengals a little. Maybe Vick will be right.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday as the Chiefs host the Bengals.