Patrick Mahomes: Injury Update on Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback

You gotta love the tenacity of Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is proving just how tough he really is. With an ankle injury suffered at the end of the first quarter, Mahomes attempted to tough it out. Then, he was sent to the locker room.

Just when we, and possibly Patrick himself, thought he was done – we hear otherwise. When Mahomes came back to the sideline, his ankle was taped up again and he looked ready to get back onto the field and play again.

However, the second quarter was Chad Henne time. The backup quarterback was able to deliver a touchdown for the Chiefs with some help from the talented offense. Good news, though. Patrick Mahomes is coming back.

X-Rays were negative, source said. That’s the good news. But it does appear to be a high-ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/nGJTkeg07h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

The good news about the x-rays is going to be enough to make fans feel okay about the ankle sprain. At this point, the quarterback can just play through the pain as long as it doesn’t hinder his play too much.

You also have to admire the fact that Henne was able to score and keep his team ahead of the Jags. That wasn’t an easy task, but it might have been a game changer. Patrick Mahomes was even able to hop around a little bit and scramble.

Patrick Mahomes Wants to Play

What we saw from Patrick Mahomes after the injury was his toughness. It really came through. He was in a position to just go to the sideline and take the rest of the game off. But, of course, that wouldn’t be good enough. He was even angry when he had to go to the locker room for further evaluation.

The team might be able to win with Henne as quarterback. But with Mahomes taking snaps, they are in control of their own destiny in a way that Henne doesn’t give them. Kansas City has a lot riding on this. The Jags are playing with house money at this point.

Jacksonville is going to give Patrick Mahomes hell. Josh Allen, the linebacker that is, is going to have his eyes set on the Super Bowl-winning passer all night long. Let’s see if they are able to pressure him and limit him now that he can’t get around as well as he usually can.