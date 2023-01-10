Patrick Mahomes Joins Wife Brittany as Owner of NWSL Soccer Team KC Current

Patrick Mahomes is a superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and now, an owner of a professional sports franchise. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, officially joined the ownership group of the KC Current, a soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Tuesday.

It’s a family affair 🤝@PatrickMahomes joins the club’s ownership group. pic.twitter.com/4qG8553TBW — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 10, 2023

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

This story is developing…