Patrick Mahomes Joins Wife Brittany as Owner of NWSL Soccer Team KC Current

Patrick Mahomes is a superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and now, an owner of a professional sports franchise. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, officially joined the ownership group of the KC Current, a soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Tuesday.
“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”
This story is developing…