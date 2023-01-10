Patrick Mahomes Joins Wife Brittany as Owner of NWSL Soccer Team KC Current

Patrick Mahomes is a superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and now, an owner of three professional sports franchises. Mahomes officially joined his wife, Brittany, in the ownership group of the KC Current, a soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Tuesday.

It’s a family affair 🤝@PatrickMahomes joins the club’s ownership group. pic.twitter.com/4qG8553TBW — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 10, 2023

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Mahomes, 27, now has an ownership stake in three Kansas City sports franchises. He is a part-owner of the Royals of MLB and Sporting KC of MLS.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable… I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

KC Current Welcomes Patrick Mahomes with Open Arms

The announcement of Mahomes is the latest big-time move from the franchise. The KC Current broke ground on the first stadium designed specifically for a professional women’s team in October. The team is coming off a deep playoff run, in which they fell to the North Carolina Courage in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”