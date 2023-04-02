Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Reason Why He Won’t Pay For Twitter Blue Check, Verification

Patrick Mahomes isn’t letting fame and fortune change his frugality, and Elon Musk won’t break his code either.

Twitter is infamously taking away the blue checkmarks that signal your account is verified from people who don’t subscribe to the platform Twitter Blue. Of course, Twitter Blue comes at a price, and it’s one Mahomes isn’t going to pay.

First, he questioned when it was happening in the first place, seemingly counting down his final days with his beloved checkmark.

When are they taking away our check? 🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 31, 2023

“When are they taking away our check? (two laughing-face emojis)” tweeted Mahomes.

In response, Mahomes’ teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling asked Mahomes to pay for the squad. However, Mahomes has a squad of his own to take care of at home, namely his wife and kids.

Now, paying for the blue checkmark isn’t exactly going to take food off their table. Nevertheless, it’s too much for Mahomes to think about.

Can’t bro i got kids… https://t.co/dP0DlmVaDl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 31, 2023

“Can’t bro I got kids…” responded Mahomes.

Not only are kids one of life’s greatest joys, but also the perfect excuse for parents to get out of doing whatever they don’t want to do. Mahomes may be a young father, but he’s learning all the tricks of the trade all the same.

We don’t expect to see Patrick Mahomes with a blue checkmark too much longer, but his tweets will remain enjoyable for the foreseeable future.

Rule changes are coming to the NFL and the most important one involves player safety. No, the quarterback will not be protected in a different way. Instead, the league has decided to double the amount of Thursday Night Football games teams can play in.

The NFL announced teams will now be able to play twice on Thursday Night Football. Previously, the rule was just once with Thanksgiving being the exception. Players are concerned with the move due to playing on short weeks. There is not as much time to recover before going to battle again.

Well, Patrick Mahomes gave his reaction to the news. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is not too thrilled, keeping his tweet simple. An emoji putting their palm into their face was all Mahomes needed to voice his displeasure.

Mahomes has actually played well on Thursday Night Football throughout his career. In five games, he has thrown for 1,175 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. From a team perspective, Kansas City is 4-1.

So what’s there to be mad about?

The Chiefs are one of the most marketable teams at the moment, having two Super Bowl championships since Mahomes took over as the starter. If the NFL/Amazon has the opportunity to put the quarterback in prime time more often, you would have to think they will seize the opportunity.

Mahomes not only has to worry about his safety but his teammates who take a bigger beating on a weekly basis. Playing on Sunday and turning around to play another NFL game four days later is no easy task. Doing it once a year is bearable. Twice might be asking too much.