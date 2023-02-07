WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Makes Hilarious, Regrettable Admission on Valentine’s Day Due to Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his eyes only focused on the Super Bowl this week, forgetting to make Valentine’s Day plans. While speaking with media members on Monday, Mahomes admitted something he probably would like to keep a secret — that he forgot to make plans for Valentine’s Day because of his busy playoff schedule.

Patrick Mahomes forgot to make Valentine’s Day plans

Mahomes was probably feeling a lot better facing the media on Monday before one reporter made him sweat. A reporter kept with the February mood and asked Mahomes a question that would hopefully distract him from the pressure of the Super Bowl — what he had planned for his wife on Valentine’s Day.

“I didn’t even notice it was coming up. Don’t tell her I said that. But uh, I’ll make sure I have some plans now. I don’t know when it is… I know it’s February 14th, I just don’t know what day of the week [it is]. But I’ll make sure to make plans now, I appreciate you reminding me,” said Mahomes while laughing.

Owning up to his understandable mistake seems like business as usual for the 27-year-old quarterback. His sense of humor makes him a fan-favorite, although he’ll probably need to be more than funny while apologizing for his error this time. Hopefully their celebration on the 14th will be even better after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Mahomes may want to ask for some help with the planning, as the remainder of the week is going to be a whirlwind for him and his teammates. Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, going 1-1 in their past two appearances. With his sights planted on a second championship and a second Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has his work cut out for him with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.