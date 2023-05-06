Patrick Mahomes makes a long shot pick for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Patrick Mahomes knows what it takes to win the big one. So when the NFL MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback which horse he thought would win this year’s Kentucky Derby, he selected one of the long-shots.

Mahomes is riding with Disarm — at 25-1 odds on Saturday — to cross the finish line first at Churchill Downs. A video of the Kansas City Chiefs star making his prediction made its way to social media.

Patrick Mahomes is riding with Disarm (25-1) today at the Kentucky Derby 🐎



(w/ @Greggg_Ivory) pic.twitter.com/3kxxLPUrDk — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

So, there you have it. If you trust Mahomes, put a few dollars on Disarm — even if he’s a long-shot to take Saturday’s race.

Mahomes’ appearance at Churchill Downs isn’t solely for the betting and mint juleps. He’s also going to be an important participant in Saturday’s spectacle.

Mahomes will test out his vocals at the Louisville track. He’s been charged with calling out the “Riders up!” to kickstart the Kentucky Derby this year. Not a bad gig.

Churchill Downs grabbed a pretty special guest to help out with the tradition this year. Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time league MVP and has earned a pair of Super Bowl MVP honors.

A lot of NFL fans will probably tune in a little earlier than expected to catch a glimpse of Mahomes in the spotlight. They’ll stick around to see if his prediction of Disarm taking home the win pans out, too.

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick also make Kentucky Derby predictions

Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only professional athlete to throw out his Kentucky Derby prediction. 23XI Racing Team members Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick revealed their picks Saturday, as well.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers tossed out their favorites for this weekend.

Wallace is putting his money on Rocket Can (27-1 odds). Reddick’s pick is … well … already out of contention. The driver went with Practical Move, but that horse was scratched prior to Saturday’s running.

So, if you’re betting on Saturday, maybe take the suggestions from Wallace or Mahomes. Reddick’s pick will get you nowhere — quite literally.

A total of five horses, including the favorite, Forte, have been scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Skinner, Lord Miles, and Continuar have also been scratched from this year’s event.

With the scratches, the horses with the best odds to win the race at Churchill Downs are Tapit Trace (5-1) and No Angel of Empire (8-1). There are now 18 horses running in this year’s event.

What horse are you riding with at the Kentucky Derby?