Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds — he basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App:

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.

WATCH: Chiefs Lineman Nails Impression of Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl Media Days are always fodder for downright silliness. Really, how many times can NFL reporters ask Chiefs players about Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia pass rush? Eventually it becomes pretty stale content. So that’s why you see most media members come up with more creative questions. For instance, a group of reporters had a conversation with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster over Philly Cheesesteaks, where he shared a scalding hot take (which you can read about further down).

Another Chiefs player, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders, let his personality show a little bit during his media appearance by mimicking star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the tweet below, you can see a smiling Saunders imitate Mahomes’ come-hither finger wag he does after most plays.

Check out the Saunders rendition:

Khalen Saunders asked to give his best #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes impression

Now, that’s pretty funny, and objectively, spot on. That little finger wag is saying “C’mon Andy, gimme that next play!”