Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency.

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field before rushing Hamlin to the UC Medical Center.

“Praying hard,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Please be okay man.”

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

The severity of the situation became apparent almost immediately. Players, coaches and fans were visibly shaken after Hamlin collapsed and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Approximately an hour after Hamlin collapsed, the NFL suspended the football game. After the announcement, many Bengals fans traveled to the UC Medical Center to pray and show support for Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Monday night.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the statement read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

Tom Brady, Tee Higgins Speak Out on Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

A number of current and former NFL players offered their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released a statement on Twitter.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who played in Monday night’s game, also sent out a tweet after the terrifying incident.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins wrote. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”

Everyone continues to keep Hamlin and his family in their thoughts and prayers.